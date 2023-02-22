Yuma set to host congressional border hearing

The hearing is open to the public - FOX 9's Adam Klepp reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma City Hall is set to host a hearing with Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee.

The hearing will be on Thursday, February 23.

The 15-member contingent led by Chairman Jim Jordan is now in Yuma taking tours of the border, and meeting with local law enforcement.

“It’s a fact-finding mission, to find out what the challenges are specifically and how to address them,” County Supervisor Jonathan Lines said.

Lines is one of the local witnesses the committee will be asking questions to at the hearing, along with Yuma Regional Medical Center CEO Robert Trenschel, and Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot.

While the congressmen arrive, local border crossing numbers are down from last year, but still historically high.

Yuma Border on February 19th.

With around 2,000 migrants illegally crossing the border each week.

Migrants like Miguel Avilo from the Dominican Republic.

“My country is beautiful, but there is unemployment and other issues. I decided to come here to make a better life for my family," Avilo said.

While crossings are down, Customs and Border Protection says currently drug seizures are up in the Yuma Sector by 25% compared to last fiscal year.

But drug seizures were much higher in 2020, before the surge in migrant crossings, potentially due to agents having more time to nab drugs.

“Which proves that when Border Patrol can focus on its primary mission of border security and national security, they can do their job,” Lines said.

Thursday’s hearing at City Hall starts at 2 p.m. and is open to the public, with seating first come first served.

“Transparency is the best disinfectant. Putting everything out there, having all the discussions, so people know exactly what's going on,” Lines said.

If you’re not able to attend the field hearing in person you can watch a live stream of it here on our website.