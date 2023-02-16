Skip to Content
AWC scholarship cycle gives chances for students to receive scholarships

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Foundation scholarship cycle is now open and gives students the opportunity to apply for scholarships to have a chance to get a higher education.

According to AWC, current and incoming students can complete a general scholarship application to qualify for any other applicable scholarships awarded by the foundation.

The scholarships are also available in major-specific areas, including for general education or transfer students said AWC.

The scholarship cycle will be open until Saturday, April 1.

“There is often a misconception about GPA and financial aid status when it comes to applying for scholarships, but each award has different criteria. Spending 30-40 minutes of your time could unlock various scholarship opportunities. Go for it!” said Gladys Anaya, AWC Foundation Development Manager.

You can visit foundation.azwestern.edu/scholarships for more information about scholarships or you can also contact the AWC Foundation at foundation@azwestern.edu or (928) 344-1720.

