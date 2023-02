YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of trying to kill a man last week was back in court Tuesday where he was formally charged.

Jesus Ibarra-Martinez is now facing two drive-by shooting counts as well as three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This all stems from a shooting that happened in late January on Fifth Street and Vaughn Avenue.

A 31-year-old victim was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital.