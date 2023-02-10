Suspect arrested for shooting on Vaughn Ave

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County Deputies say a 24-year-old man is now behind bars, accused of trying to murder someone last month.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said they found the suspect on Friday near Avenue C and Third Place.

He's facing several felony charges including second-degree attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

The shooting happened in late January on Fifth Street and Vaughn Avenue.

The 31-year-old victim was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital.

If you have any information on this shooting, call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.