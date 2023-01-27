FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain potentially on the way along with winds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil conditions will prevail through the weekend. Temperatures will remain below normal through the middle of next week, but will warm several degrees over the weekend. Heading into early next week, a weather system over the western CONUS will bring a chance for precipitation and breezy conditions. Colder temperatures will follow, but will gradually warm by the end of next week.

