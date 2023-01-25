St. Francis School will host poker tournament to raise funds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school is looking for wise players with a good poker hand, all to help raise money.

Saint Francis School will have a poker tournament on Saturday, February 4.

Presale seats are available now.

You can buy your tickets for $50 at the school located at 700 W. 18th St.

All proceeds will go towards school equipment and supplies.

"We don't have full funding from the state, we get money funded from the Church the Diocese of Tucson, but we use the money that we raise from the poker tournament to put it back to the school to help out our kids," said St. Francis School Dad's Club President Tommy Castro.

Doors open at 12 p.m. and the play begins at 1:15 p.m., the event will be at 1245 E. Desert Hills Dr.

For more information, you can call Tommy Castro at (928)-246-3321.