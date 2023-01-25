Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:16 PM
Published 1:32 PM

St. Francis School will host poker tournament to raise funds

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school is looking for wise players with a good poker hand, all to help raise money.

Saint Francis School will have a poker tournament on Saturday, February 4.

Presale seats are available now.

You can buy your tickets for $50 at the school located at 700 W. 18th St.

All proceeds will go towards school equipment and supplies.

"We don't have full funding from the state, we get money funded from the Church the Diocese of Tucson, but we use the money that we raise from the poker tournament to put it back to the school to help out our kids," said St. Francis School Dad's Club President Tommy Castro.

Doors open at 12 p.m. and the play begins at 1:15 p.m., the event will be at 1245 E. Desert Hills Dr.

For more information, you can call Tommy Castro at (928)-246-3321.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content