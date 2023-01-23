FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds expected to persist throughout the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deep low pressure is moving across Arizona today. Gusty northerly winds continue across Southwest Arizona and Southeast California, with hazardous crosswinds on Interstates 8 and 10. Isolated to scattered coverage of rain and snow showers is expected near and especially east of Phoenix today. Elevations mainly above 3,000 feet have a low to medium chance for minor snow accumulations. Much colder than normal temperatures will filter into Arizona through tomorrow, and a freeze warning has been issued Tuesday morning for Metro Phoenix. Moderating temperatures and dry weather are still forecast for the rest of the week.

