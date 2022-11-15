Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders.

The suspect, 47-year-old Francisco Santiago Tapia-Munoz, faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of misconduct involving weapons, and one count of unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement vehicle.

Amberly's Place also gave a statement from the first victim, 30-year-old Joel Vazquez', family, requesting the judge to give Tapia-Munoz the highest bond.

In their statement, they also mentioned this isn't the first time the family has had problems with Tapia-Munoz.

The second victim, 53-year-old Raymond Neri of Brawley, Calif. had no family or any representatives in court.

The judge said Tapia-Munoz will be held in custody without a bond.

The suspect is scheduled to be back in court November 23 at 2 p.m.