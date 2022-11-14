Man accused of killing two people

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man has been accused of killing two people in Somerton, Ariz.

The suspect, 47-year-old Francisco Santiago Tapia-Munoz, is being held on a cash-only bond of $1 million.

The two murders happened on November 12.

The first victim, Joel Vazquez, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on North Somerton Avenue around 1:35 a.m and then died at a Phoenix hospital.

The second victim, Raymond Neri, was found shot in the Cocopah Casino parking lot around 1:51 a.m. and died at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Authorities said Tapia-Munoz left the scene in a vehicle.

He was found in Somerton and was booked in the Yuma County Detention Center.

Tapia-Munoz will be facing first-degree and second-degree murder charges.