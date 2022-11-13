YCSO, YPD and others assist SFD in homicide investigation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A male victim died of a gunshot wound on Saturday, November 12, 2022, according to a press release.

To summarize, at approximately 1:35am, the Somerton Police Department (SPD) responded to a 911 call of a man shot at 100 block West Spring Street.

The arriving officers noticed people grabbing their attention and spoke about a man shot and ran over by a car.

Soon after, SPD located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds at the 100 block of North Somerton Avenue.

After that, the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department transported the victim to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

From there, YRMC transported the victim to a Phoenix hospital, via an airlift, where he later died.

Apprehending the suspect

Straightaway, at approximately 9:02am, SPD located the suspect's vehicle at the 3600 block of Lorenza Street in Somerton.

After hours of conducting surveillance, the suspect fled from officers, but they apprehended him at the 600 block of West Palo Verde Street.

Furthermore, SPD thanked the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, Cocopah PD, Yuma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that assisted them in the investigation.

However, the case remains under investigation by the Somerton Police Department Investigations Division.

If anyone has any information in regards to this case, then contact SPD at (928) 722-7326.

Also, they can call 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.