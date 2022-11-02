Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:43 AM
Published 12:46 AM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind advisory for Imperial County along with storm chances

Wind speeds of up to 50 miles per hour could be hitting Imperial County, and storm chances could hit the area later in the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Increased cloudy conditions are keeping temperatures slightly cooler this afternoon across the valley as a storm system approaches the forecast area from the northwest. Gusty southwest winds have developed in southwestern Imperial County across higher terrain, with these conditions persisting through Thursday and spreading further east to the lower deserts of Imperial County on Wednesday. Much colder temperatures will settle into the region beginning tomorrow and lasting through the end of the week. Precipitation chances tomorrow through Friday remain low for the Phoenix metro, with highest chances for accumulating rain in the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix. Rebounding temperatures and drier conditions are expected over the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content