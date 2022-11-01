Walk for a cure to type 1 diabetes

Imperial Valley Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to host a walk for type one diabetes

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- The 4th Annual Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) One Walk to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes will take place at Imperial Valley College.

The walk will take place Saturday, November 5, 2022 on the track & field of Imperial Valley College (west side of the campus).

Arrival/registration is at 8:00 a.m. with the kick-off taking place at 8:30 a.m.

To sign up or to donate to the Imperial Valley team, the community can follow this link.

Reporter Karina Bazarte will have more.