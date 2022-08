YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Local Yuma Union High school district teacher received an award at Sunday's Arizona Diamondbacks game.

Gila Ridge High School film and television teacher, James Kuzniak was nominated by one of his students, winning the Most Valuable Teacher award, as a part of the Diamondbacks Give Back program.

Kuzniak was awarded a one-thousand dollar grant to use in his classroom.