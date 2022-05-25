Yuma locals continue to check out border wall

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke to one Yuman concerned about local safety

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - It was business as usual in Yuma Wednesday, with migrants crossing by the Morelos Dam and Border Patrol agents picking them up.

Concerns over border security were back in the spotlight this week as an Iraqi national was arrested in Ohio Tuesday by federal agents, charged with plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush.

"He was trying to bring people in through the border to kill President Bush.” Congressman Kevin McCarthy said.

In Yuma, illegal crossing activity isn’t just happening at the Morelos Dam but is also picking back up again near county 9th street.

Yuma continues to average around one thousand apprehensions every single day.

One Yuma local came out to the wall to take video to send to friends in New Hampshire.

He says he has lived here for 20 years, and has never seen the border this busy.

"It wasn’t like this. I live right near border patrol, it used to be just the station, but now they have three huge soft wall buildings,” Bill Bentley said.

Trash is left behind by migrants before being apprehended by border patrol at one part of the Yuma Sector border wall.

Bentley says he has sympathy for the migrants coming here, but also says he’s concerned about safety locally with the record number of apprehensions.

"It does bother me. I was sad they didn’t finish the wall. There’s so many people coming, and if they get rid of Title 42 it’s going to be big-time bad.”

The Biden Administration is appealing the recent federal court decision keeping Title 42 in place…saying in a press release:

“The authority to set public health policy nationally should rest with the centers for disease control, not with a single district court.”