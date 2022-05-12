Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole

WASHINGTON (AP) — Astronomers have unveiled the first wild but fuzzy image of the supermassive black hole at the center of our own Milky Way galaxy.

Nearly all galaxies, including our own, are believed to have these giant black holes at their center, where light and matter cannot escape.

That makes it extremely hard to get pictures of them.

The image released Thursday was made by eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world.

This is not the first picture of a black hole.

The same international group released the first one in 2019 from a distant galaxy.