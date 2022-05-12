3 dead, 25 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico say three people have died and 25 others have been rescued after their boat capsized near an uninhabited island close to the U.S. territory.

The Coast Guard said Thursday that rescue efforts are still underway.

A Coast Guard spokesman says it isn't clear how many people were aboard the boat when it turned over.

The incident is the latest in a string of capsizings across the region as migrants from Haiti and the Dominican Republic flee violence and poverty in their countries.