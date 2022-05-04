Holtville Fire Department rolled to school with students from Finley Elementary on National Bike & Roll to School Day

With National Bike & Roll to School Day being on May 4th, which is also Star Wars Day, the Holtville Fire Dept. had their event Star Wars themed.

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Fire Department invited students from Finley Elementary to ride to school with firefighters and Imperial County Sheriff's Deputies to celebrate and promote the benefits of physical activity.

The Holtville Fire Dept. had the children and parents meet them at the Samaha Park basketball courts across the street from the fire station at 7 a.m. before taking off to school.

The Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva said this is the department's 6th Annual Ride Your Bike to School and more than 40 students came to participate.

"It's a way for us to help the community get involved in exercise. We try to get the kids to do 60 minute exercise. So we start at the basketball courts, we do some calisthenics and then we ride our bikes over here to the school," Chief Silva said.

The Holtville Fire Dept. registered the event on walkbiketoschool.org.

According to walkbiketoschool.org, more than 1,600 Bike & Roll to School Day events have been registered in 46 states and Washington, D.C. to participate today and throughout the month of May.

The principal of Finley Elementary Marco Page, also participated and was happy that roads were closed off to make sure the kids would have a safe route to school.

"I walked from school to here and I saw that some of the streets were blocked. I see the sheriff's department and also the fire department. I like to see that work of collaborating for our students here in Holtville," said Page.

According to walkbiketoschool.org, active travel to school provides children practical experience with respect to road safety.

One 3rd grade, student Santiago Marquez was happy he got to dress up as the Mandalorian from Star Wars.

"What I'm most excited about is I can't wait to see my friends as a Star Wars character because my teacher was Anakin Skywalker, so I can't wait to see them," said Marquez.

He also enjoys riding his scooter and was looking forward to today's event.

"It's like fun and I get to see people having and enjoying the way you can ride a scooter because I like feeling the breeze," Marquez said.

Chief Silva said this event is a remembrance of why we all need to exercise and the most exciting thing to see was the smiles on the kids faces.

"After Covid, I love the fact that they want to go and get out and do a little bit of exercise and get involved. I sent the flyers to the school last Friday and I was very pleased with the outcome. It was awesome and the kids can get dress up as Star Wars, even better," said Chief Silva.

Silva says the next event will be in October for National Walk and Bike to School Day.