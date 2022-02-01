Cross-Cultural Center added to Imperial Valley SDSU Campus

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State-Imperial Valley has added a Cross-Cultural Center and found the perfect person to take charge.

Vannessa Falcon Orta, who comes from a transborder family, was chosen to be the Faculty Director of the Cross-Cultural Center and has big plans for the future. The center was designed to bring different cultures together and learn about each other's experiences and identities.

Orta has a vision and that vision is to have a strong connection between the US and Mexico. The purpose of the Cross-Cultural Center is to create an inclusive campus environment for our diverse communities.

Orta wants to focus on integrating students along the US-Mexico border.

"It's about celebrating but also fostering and supporting both the challenges that they face but also the residences and talent that they bring. So it's about creating an inclusive validating space environment in the students population at SDSU Imperial Valley," Orta said.

Even though there is not a physical building for the center yet, Orta has virtual meetings with students and faculty.

To get students from Mexicali involved, she has set up meet and greets for students from both sides of the border to come together, have community and have a safe space for communication and dialogue.

Orta and faculty are hosting a virtual undocumented student orientation this Thursday from 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM that is focused on documented and undocumented students, as well as their families.

"For a student to feel successful in their academics, they need a space that is validating and that goes hand in hand with diversity." Orta stated.

The deadline to apply to San Diego State Imperial Valley College will be March 5th.