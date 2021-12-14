Fentanyl and meth seized at checkpoint bust

El Centro Sector Border Patrol takes three U.S. citizens into custody

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More than $12,000 worth of narcotics is off the streets after a bust at the Highway 86 Border Patrol checkpoint.

Agents say last Friday they sent a black Mercedes-Benz to secondary inspection where a K-9 alerted them to a problem with the car. They say the drug-sniffing dog focused on the rear of the car.

Agents say further inspection revealed a bag bag of pills and two bundles hidden inside a speaker box in the trunk. The pills tested positive as fentanyl. The contents of the bundles tested positive as methamphetamine.

Border Patrol says the pills have an estimated street value of nearly $6,000. The meth is also worth around $6,000.

Agents arrested three U.S. citizens. They could face federal drug trafficking charges.

Agents say on Friday evening a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to an issue with a black Mercedes-Benz.