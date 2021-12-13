YCSO: Attempted armed robbery demonstrates need for awareness

Deputies urge caution in light of influx of undocumented immigrants

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a recent attempted armed robbery along the Colorado River shows why it's so important to be aware of one's surroundings.

YCSO says deputies were called to the area of Levee Road and County 8th Street just before 9 Monday morning. When they arrived, an employee of the International Boundary & Water Commission reported being confronted by three men wearing masks and dark-colored hoodies.

The worker says the men showed him a gun, and demanded he give them his money and his boat. He says the would-be robbers ran off when his co-worker returned to the boat. No one got hurt.

The victim could only describe his assailants' clothing since they were wearing masks and hoodies. He did tell deputies they spoke English.

At this time it's unclear if the robbers had any relation to the recent influx of undocumented immigrants in the area of the attempted robbery. However, deputies do point out, smugglers and criminals often travel within these groups of immigrants.

YCSO urges the public to be aware of their surroundings, even in remote areas. Deputies urge you to call 9-1-1 should you feel endangered, or if you witness incidents or activity, that make you question your safety.

The incident itself remains under investigation. YCSO asks anyone with information to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also submit an anonymous tip at the YCSO website.