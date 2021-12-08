12 injured after Border Patrol chase

Agents says driver lost control during pursuit

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A pursuit-related crash on Tuesday night sent a dozen people to the hospital, at one in critical condition.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says Border Patrol agents tried to stop a pickup truck on Interstate 8 in East San Diego County. CHP says the driver of the Black Silverado refused to pull over. Instead, officers say, the truck sped off.

CHP says at one point the truck seemed to be leaving the highway, only to pull back into the main travel lanes. Officers say the driver eventually lost control of the pickup, driving across the interstate and onto a dirt median before rolling.

The crash tossed 12 people out of the back of the truck. None were restrained. Paramedics say their injuries ranged from moderate to major. All went to San Diego area hospitals for treatment. One person was hurt so badly, they had to be airlifted.

The truck's driver was the only person in the cabin at the time of the wreck. Border Patrol took that person into custody.