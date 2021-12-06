Arizona Senator Kelly announces over $100 million in water infrastructure funds

Funding to help repair structures

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 6, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) announced $109.4 million which will go towards funding the state's water infrastructure.

This funding comes from the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will help repair, as well as answer, Arizona's water projects.

“These funds from our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will create good-paying jobs, clean up harmful PFAS contaminants, and upgrade and modernize Arizona’s aging water systems so that families and small businesses across the state can access clean, reliable drinking water now and in the future,” stated Senator Mark Kelly, who helped draft the law’s water infrastructure provisions.

Senator Kelly has been working to repair water structures by helping pass the $1.2 trillion agreement for the infrastructure law.

"This funding will help ensure families have access to clean and reliable drinking water, supporting the City of Tucson’s efforts to clean up PFAS contamination that has affected our communities for far too long. My gratitude goes to our Senators for delivering the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will help protect the long-term water security of our region and our state,” expressed Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.