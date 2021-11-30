Tucson police officer to be fired after fatal shooting of man in wheelchair

Wheelchair-bound man chased by police after shoplifting incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Tucson police officer has been fired for shooting and killing a man in a wheelchair.

It happened Monday night after police responded to a shoplifting call at a Walmart store. The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says officer were called to the store after the wheelchair-bound man tried to shoplift. TPD says store security says the man, who's been identified as Richard Lee Richards, pulled knife.

TPD say Richards took off in his motorized wheelchair. They say officers chased him to a nearby Lowe's store, where an officer shot him several times. Richards died at the scene.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus announced Tuesday, the officer who pulled the trigger will be fired. Magnus identified the officer as Ryan Remington, and said Remington's decision to shoot disturbs him.

"To be very clear, I am deeply disturbed and troubled by Officer Remington's actions. His use of deadly force in this incident is a clear violation of department policy and directly contradicts multiple aspects of our use of force and training," said Magnus.

The incident is being reviewed by the Pima County District Attorney's office, with Mayor Regina Romero's full support. Mayor Romero released this statement about the incident Tuesday afternoon:

“The actions of the officer involved in last night’s deadly shooting are unconscionable and indefensible. The County Attorney’s Office has my full support as they proceed with their investigation. It is moments like this that test our resolve to ensure justice and accountability. We owe this to all Tucsonans. I ask our community to remain calm and be patient as investigations ensue.” - Mayor Regina Romero, (D) Tucson

Remington's attorney says the former officer believed Richards posed an imminent threat to another person, and did not see a non-lethal way to resolve the situation.