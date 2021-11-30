Phoenix school shooting began with gun deal gone wrong

Police say young victim was trying to sell firearm

PHOENIX. Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We have new details on a shooting that shut down a Phoenix high school Monday.

Phoenix police now say it began with a gun deal. Officers say the 16-year-old victim took the gun to school to sell it. They say the 15-year-old buyer tried to pay with fake money, and the confrontation began. Police say the younger boy ultimately shot the older one in the back.

He's now in custody, but police have yet to locate the gun.

The 16-year-old victim is expected to make a full recovery.