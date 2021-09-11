Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:21 PM

Joshua Pembleton announces candidacy for District 3

Luis Lopez

The former Green Beret says that his main focus will be on immigration and securing the border - Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Joshua Pembleton, a former Green Beret and current worker at MCAS,
Announced earlier today at Sprague’s Sports that he will be running for Arizona's 3rd congressional district.

Pembleton says if he’s elected his main focus will be on immigration, and creating a pathway for those coming into the country to be citizens.

“The people that are currently here what I would like to do is I would like to give them a pathway to citizenship," Pembleton said.

Pembleton also mentioned his desire for a wall at the order that can make entrance to the US easier.

"I think we need that border wall, also a gate for that border wall, which is a pathway through that gate and then a pathway to citizenship.”

The election for District 3 will take place in November 2022.

Politics / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez is a MMJ covering both news and sports for both CBS 13 and NBC 11. Working his first professional newsroom job, Luis is a 2021 graduate of San Diego State University, where he majored in Journalism.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content