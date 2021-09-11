Joshua Pembleton announces candidacy for District 3

News

The former Green Beret says that his main focus will be on immigration and securing the border - Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Joshua Pembleton, a former Green Beret and current worker at MCAS,

Announced earlier today at Sprague’s Sports that he will be running for Arizona's 3rd congressional district.



Pembleton says if he’s elected his main focus will be on immigration, and creating a pathway for those coming into the country to be citizens.

“The people that are currently here what I would like to do is I would like to give them a pathway to citizenship," Pembleton said.

Pembleton also mentioned his desire for a wall at the order that can make entrance to the US easier.

"I think we need that border wall, also a gate for that border wall, which is a pathway through that gate and then a pathway to citizenship.”

The election for District 3 will take place in November 2022.