Registrar of Voters is gearing up for a busy Election Day

News

Registrar of Voters is hard at work, already accepting in-person and mail-in ballots - Vince Ybarra reports

The Registrar of Voters is gearing up for California’s recall election on September 14.

Linsey Dale, Imperial County Registrar of Voters, said that the department is already receiving mail-in ballots from early voters.

“We have been receiving daily batches of ballots in. Whether it come from the U.S. mail or from our mini drop boxes that we have around the county,” said Dale.

Dale said there are four locations to drop of your mail-in ballot around Imperial County. They are strategically placed at Imperial City Hall, Brawley City Hall, Calexico City Hall and at the County Administrative Center.

Dale said that if you opt to vote in-person early or on election day, you need to bring your mail-in ballot with you. If you don’t bring it with you, that’s ok, they will still make sure you are able to cast your vote in-person.

Although there have been 180 poll workers secured for Election Day, the Registrar of Voters said there is still a need to fill a few more spots.

“If anyone out there is interested, we are definitely still looking for additional poll workers,” said Dale.

Friday on 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m., Vince Ybarra details what else the Registrar of Voter’s is doing to prepare for the recall election.