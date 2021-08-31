LGBTQ+ children in foster care have a new ally

News

Since 2007, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has sought out foster care agencies who engage the LGBTQ+ community

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For over a decade the Human Rights Campaign Foundation has been seeking out foster care agencies that take a child's preferences into account when finding a home.

Many children who identify as LGBTQ+ are rejected by their parents and placed into foster care. HRC works with agencies across the country to place children with homes that can understand and nurture the child instead of further damage them.

In Arizona alone it's estimated that there are 19,000 children in foster care (Az Dept. of Child Safety). Compare that number to the number of foster homes which is approximately 4500.

According to childrensrights.org there are just over 400,000 children in foster care across the country, of those 30% are predicted to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

The latest addition to the HRC program is Child Crisis Arizona based out of Mesa, Arizona. Torrie Taj the CEO of Child Crisis Arizona says they focus on diversity and work closely with eligible foster parents who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

As part of the HRC program, CCA will receive comprehensive resources, assessment tools, and expert webinars.