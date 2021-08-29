Weekly Rewind: Family of murder victims speak, Arizona shop explosion, borders open from monsoon

News

From a family's remembrance of the victims, to an explosion at a print shop

The family of a Yuma woman found brutally murdered is sharing their grief.



Wilder's mother, Tamecia Sadler, spoke with KYMA on Thursday. Her mother remembers her as someone who always brightened her day.



The family has created a Go Fund Me page to help with funeral expenses

The Chandler Fire Department (CFD) reports a print shop explosion blew the roof off a strip mall in a Phoenix suburb Thursday.



Firefighters confirmed with AZFamily that at least four people were injured.

An unidentified witness said, "All of a sudden, I hear like a sonic boom. All my windows shook like, like I was shaking, like what happened?"

Emergency officials report crews evacuated all fifteen business, including a preschool, from the strip mall.

Southern Arizona is seeing one of its wettest months in years, which is causing trouble at several parts of the southern border.



The heavy rains have caused debris to pile up on the border fence, making it impossible to close, prompting many people to illegally cross over the border.



The local Sheriff's Department says they see around seven illegal entries on their cameras every single hour but county officials say closing the gates and letting debris pile up there could cause problems with private properties in the area.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department has confirmed firefighters responded to a call of a 10-year-old found dead near County 15 Street and Levee Road, right next to the U.S. - Mexico Border.

Firefighters said the call came in Wednesday at 8:11 p.m. They said earlier that day, at 4:22 p.m., they responded to a call of a three-year-old who was also found in that area. The three-year-old was alive, and taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

No word on the cause of death of the 10-year-old child.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), over 38 million coronavirus-related cases have been tracked within the U.S.

California accounts for about 11% of national cases, while Arizona accounts for about 2%.

The CDC states that over 440 million vaccines have been delivered, with Arizona making up about 1.6% of doses administered, and California representing about 10%.