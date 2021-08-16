ICSO Undersheriff announces candidacy

News

Undersheriff Fred Miramontes hopes to focus on mental health issues - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Undersheriff Fred Miramontes has announced his candidacy for Imperial County Sheriff.

Miramontes’ campaigning has already taken off. He is asking for endorsements from other law agencies in the state. Miramontes said he’s already received some endorsements, as well.

“Several local law enforcement agencies like Brawley, have stepped up to give me endorsements already,” said Miramontes.

As of now, no one else has announced candidacy for sheriff. If someone does run against Miramontes, the winner of the election would need at least 50% of the vote to win. If no one decides to run against him, it will default to Miramontes becoming sheriff.

Miramontes said he hopes to focus on crucial issues like mental health. He said that a lot of our homeless population suffers from mental health issues and he believes facing it head on will help in tremendous ways of creating a safer county.

“Not only work at the perspective of treatment, but work with organizations that can provide that treatment,” said Miramontes.

Miramontes has worked in law enforcement for 45 years, starting locally here in Brawley. He has been the undersheriff for the last 15 years, working closely with Sheriff Loera.

Monday on 13 On Your Side, Vince Ybarra details more of Miramontes’ goals and what he thinks about the current sheriff.