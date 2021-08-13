AWC to hold two evening registration events

News

Events will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. next Tuesday & Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) is hosting two special evenings to help students and parents who can't visit during regular business hours.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, August 17 & 18, AWC will remain open between six and eight in the evening.

Students and parents who can't make it on campus during business hours can come out and register.

"This means that Starbucks will remain open and we will be having tours and you'll be able to meet our administration. So please take advantage of that," said Karla Vera, the Student Governing Association President at AWC.

AWC President, Dr. Daniel Corr and staff will also be in attendance to meet with parents and students.

For more information about AWC, you can visit the college's website or Facebook page.