Driver shortage could lead to delays and ‘double runs’ along YUHSD routes

News

School district actively recruiting drivers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) is experiencing a shortage of qualified bus drivers leading to delays and “double-runs” for various transportation routes.

The school district says training protocols have delayed the certification of drivers. Attracting interested, qualified candidates has also been challenging.

Fewer drivers means more students on buses. Full buses could lead to occasional "double runs," meaning the driver will have to run the route twice, and that will lead to delays.

YUHSD may plan a double run in advance. Information on such runs will be posted on the transportation page of YUHSD's website. Once you're there, click on the "bus routes" button.

Should a bus be running 20-minutes, or longer, behind its scheduled time, the district's transportation department will do everything possible to send a Blackboard Connect message to impacted families.

Families are encouraged to plan ahead for backup transportation for their children in the event routes are canceled or significantly delayed.