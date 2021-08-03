FBI used photos of female staff to lure sex traffickers

News

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.

The Justice Department did an internal review of the FBI's child sex trafficking investigations and it found that the agency used provocative photographs of young female Bureau staffers on social media sites, but the practice was largely unsupervised.

The review found the staffers used were not certified for undercover work and agents did not get approval from supervisors. They also did not document which sites had the photographs.

The Inspector General says this potentially placed staffers in danger of becoming victims.

The FBI's Executive Assistant Director says the agency is evaluating its policies and guidelines in response to the review.