8 Sworn-in as YCSO’s newest detention officers

Congratulations to the newest detention officers with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (CBS 13) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office welcomed eight new detention officers Thursday during a graduation ceremony for academy class 101, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Center.

Following a seven-week training course and more than 280 hours, eight out of the ten who started the training completed it and were sworn in by Yuma County Superior Court Judge Gregory Stewart.

The recently graduated officers were also congratulated and welcomed by Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot and Detention Captain Milner.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for the next academy class.