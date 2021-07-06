Crash in the South County leaves one person trapped in truck

News

Three-car collision sends four people to the hospital

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Paramedics take four people to the hospital after a three-car crash on Avenue B in the South County.

Firefighters use the "jaws of life" to free a driver from the wreckage of the crash on Avenue B

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says it happened just before 2:45 Tuesday afternoon on Avenue B near County 18th street. First responders arrived to find a BMW, a Chevy Silverado, and a gray sedan, all with significant damage. They say the driver of the Silverado was trapped in the pickup. They had to use the "jaws of life" to free that person.

Rural Metro then took that driver to Yuma Regional Medical Center with him pain and multiple cuts and bruises. SCFD took the two occupants of the gray sedan to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the BMW also went to YRMC with multiple cuts and bruises. He also complained of arm pain.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating how the crash happened.