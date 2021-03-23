Yuma man will remain in custody

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma man arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a local bar will remain in custody.

Jerome Hall was formally charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault in a shooting that left one dead and one injured. Hall pled not guilty on March 15.

At Hall's conditions of release hearing today, the spouse of the man killed, as well as the woman injured in the incident, pleaded that Hall not be released as they find the suspect a threat to their families.

The judge ruled that Hall will remain held without bond. His brother, Brandon, was also tied to the shooting according to Yuma Police, but is on bail.

The brothers will appear back in court on April 20th.