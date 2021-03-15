Yuma brothers plead not guilty to murder charges

Top Stories

The shooting left one dead, another injured

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two Yuma brothers connected to a fatal shooting at a bar pleaded not guilty on Monday morning.

Jerome and Brandon Hall are charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

According to police, investigations revealed it all started with an argument inside a bar. The victim, 36-year-old Tyrone Hall, died at the scene from his injuries. The other victim, a woman, was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital but survived.

In spite of their common last name, the victim and the suspects are not related.

Jerome Hall remains in custody without bail until his next hearing on March 23. Brandon was released on bail and is expected to be back in court the same day.



