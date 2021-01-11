Slots for Yuma coronavirus vaccine fill within hours

News

High demands makes shots hard to come by - News 11's Crystal Jimenez tells you what you need to know

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It didn't take long for Yuma County to run out of its latest round of coronavirus vaccines. Once registration opened, slots for the shots filled up within hours.

Those able to get an appointment lined up outside the Yuma County Public Health Services District (YCHPSD) Monday for their highly anticipated vaccines.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) expects to distribute 1,500 between Monday and Wednesday.

Those with an appointment should arrive five minutes before their appointment time. Those without an appointment will be turned away.

The 1B tier includes education/childcare providers, law enforcement, those over 75-years-old, adults living in congregate settings, and other essential workers.

News 11's Crystal Jimenez gets details on COVID vaccines in Yuma County:

For those looking to sign up, the process is all done through the YCPHSD website. The link to sign up however, is only available when there are open slots. Right now, there are non.

Those over the age of 75 also have the option of calling the health department at 928-317-4550 once appointments become available.

Health officials can't say when the county will receive another round of vaccines. Nor can they predict home many doses they'll receive.

You can get the most up to date information by signing up for the YCPHSD newsletter, or by following its social media pages.

Monday on the Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez speaks to health officials about what you need to know about getting the vaccine you want and need.