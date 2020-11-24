Get informed on the top stories to start your day

News

Top news stories for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Here are a few stories to get you started on this Tuesday morning.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a tweet on Monday how Arizonans should expect a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next month.

Although major retail stores close on Thanksgiving Day, some remain open for Black Friday.

Mexican authorities have recovered 113 bodies and additional human remains from a secret grave outside the western city of Guadalajara.