Get informed on the top stories to start your day

Top news stories for Tuesday, November 24, 2020
(KYMA, KECY) - Good morning! Here are a few stories to get you started on this Tuesday morning.
COVID-19 vaccines expected in Arizona by December
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a tweet on Monday how Arizonans should expect a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next month.
What stores are open on Black Friday?
Although major retail stores close on Thanksgiving Day, some remain open for Black Friday.
Officials: 113 bodies found in secret graves in Mexico
Mexican authorities have recovered 113 bodies and additional human remains from a secret grave outside the western city of Guadalajara.
