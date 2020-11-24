Skip to Content
COVID-19 vaccines expected in Arizona by December

Gov. Doug Ducey says vaccines will be available mid to late December

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a tweet on Monday how Arizonans should expect a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next month.

According to Gov. Ducey, the vaccine will be available mid to late December.

In the tweet, he says hundreds of providers are ready for the vaccine.

In November, Ducey signed an Executive Order investing $25 million to add staff more hospital staff in the midst of the pandemic.

The funding also included and ensuring up to date data on COVID-19 vaccines.

