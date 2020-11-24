COVID-19 vaccines expected in Arizona by December

News

Gov. Doug Ducey says vaccines will be available mid to late December

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a tweet on Monday how Arizonans should expect a COVID-19 vaccine as early as next month.

According to Gov. Ducey, the vaccine will be available mid to late December.

In the tweet, he says hundreds of providers are ready for the vaccine.

AZ is working closely with health officials & private sector partners to ensure a quick & effective distribution of the #COVID19 vaccination. We’ve enrolled hundreds of providers who are ready to administer the vaccine, & we expect doses on the ground in mid to late December. 1/ pic.twitter.com/XAGtm1lAzM — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 23, 2020

In November, Ducey signed an Executive Order investing $25 million to add staff more hospital staff in the midst of the pandemic.

The funding also included and ensuring up to date data on COVID-19 vaccines.