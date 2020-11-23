Get informed on the top stories to start your day

News

AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state, according to multiple people familiar with the Biden team’s planning.

Blinken, 58, served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration and has close ties with Biden.

The Mayor of Mexicali, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, says she will implement a curfew in Mexicali to keep preventing the rise in cases.

