Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:33 am

Mexicali mayor considering curfew to curb skyrocketing COVID-19 cases

Screen Shot 2020-11-23 at 5.32.57 AM

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mayor of Mexicali, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, says she will implement a curfew in Mexicali to keep preventing the rise in cases.

La Voz de la Frontera reports the mayor's decision comes after a curfew was implemented in Imperial County.

She says, "Of course we are evaluating this measure, but we are betting that citizens are aware of the situation; Yes, we are contemplating it, we could restrict schedules, and it all depends on the number of infections, if we see that it decreases obviously we will continue with very strict measures, but if there is a need to restrict certain hours we will do so."

In October, the mayor tested positive for coronavirus.

KYMA.com will bring you the latest updates on the mayor's decision to implement curfews in Mexicali.

Coronavirus / Mexico / Top Stories

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content