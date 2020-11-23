Mexicali mayor considering curfew to curb skyrocketing COVID-19 cases

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mayor of Mexicali, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, says she will implement a curfew in Mexicali to keep preventing the rise in cases.

La Voz de la Frontera reports the mayor's decision comes after a curfew was implemented in Imperial County.

She says, "Of course we are evaluating this measure, but we are betting that citizens are aware of the situation; Yes, we are contemplating it, we could restrict schedules, and it all depends on the number of infections, if we see that it decreases obviously we will continue with very strict measures, but if there is a need to restrict certain hours we will do so."

In October, the mayor tested positive for coronavirus.

