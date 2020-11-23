Get informed on the top stories on your lunch break

News

(KYMA, KECY) - Good afternoon! Here are a few stories to get you caught up on this Monday afternoon.

Arizona State University (ASU) students design face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19. ASU says Luminosity Lab has chosen its top 10 semifinalists in the million-dollar XPRIZE Next-gen Mask Challenge.

One dead after fatal crash on Evan Hewes Highway

A man is dead after crashing over the weekend on Evan Hewes Highway just east of Mets Road in El Centro.

With Thanksgiving day around the corner, the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) offers guidance for Thanksgiving celebration.

