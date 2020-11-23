ICPHD offers guidance for Thanksgiving celebration

News

(KYMA, KECY) - With Thanksgiving day around the corner, the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) offers the following guidance.

The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is at home with immediate household members.

Avoid large gatherings and crowded places.

Skip the stores and take advantage of online shopping.

If you choose to get together, gather outdoors, and keep it small (no more than 3 different households and no more than 16 guests).

Avoid potlucks, buffets, and other shared food.

If you do dine together, handle food preparation and serving safely and designate a food handler.

Practice frequent handwashing, keep 6ft apart and wear a face-covering.

ICPHD says the positivity rate of cases is 23.82% as compared to 10.51% this time last month.

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom implemented a curfew that required non-essential work, travel, and gatherings to decrease the spread of the virus.

“The current situation in Imperial County and across the State is very concerning,” said Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer. “We have to take all the necessary precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. I can’t stress this enough as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday. The actions that everyone takes during this time can literally mean the difference between life and death for our families, friends, and neighbors.”