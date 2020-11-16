Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade cancelled

News

Visit Yuma says the parade will resume in 2021

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade has been cancelled this year.

Last month, Visit Yuma announced the parade would kick off December 12 but has since then changed.

Visit Yuma does not say why it's been cancelled but says it will resume in 2021.

This event has brought Yumans and visitors together to celebrate the Christmas spirit through the holiday season with creative floats and light.

Over the years, the parade covers more than three miles downtown, starting at 4th Avenue and 9th Street, ending at 2nd Street and Main Street.