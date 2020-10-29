Be a parade participant in this year’s Electric Light Parade in Yuma

News

This year's theme is "Favorite Holiday Tradition"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 18th Annual Dorothy Young Memorial Light Parade is kicking off December 12, 2020.

Those wishing to participate can fill out an application online or pick up an application at the Visitor Information Center located at 264 S. Main Street.

The deadline to apply is November 30, 2020, by 5 p.m.

This event brings Yumans and visitors together to celebrate the Christmas spirit through the holiday season with creative floats and light.

The theme, “Favorite Holiday Tradition”, focuses on home, family, and the traditions that make winter holidays special. “We wanted to remind everyone that, though this year has brought its challenges, the holidays are meant to reunite and celebrate with loved ones,” said Linda Morgan, Executive Director of Visit Yuma. “We will make every effort to ensure participants and attendees are following CDC guidelines of wearing face coverings and maintaining social distance. The safety of our community is our top priority for this event,” continued Morgan.

Over the years, the parade covers more than three miles of historic downtown starting at 4th Avenue and 9th Street, ending at 2nd Street and Main Street.

Judges will critique entries and choose six winners.

The parade is named in honor of its creator, Dorothy Young, a much-loved event coordinator with City of Yuma Heritage Festivals, who often expressed her love for the Electric Light Parade.