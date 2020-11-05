Tensions rise as protesters crowd outside of Phoenix ballot-counting facility
Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside an election center stating the election was stolen from the president.
Arizona election officials are debunking Trump supporters' claim that their ballots were voided because they were filled out with a Sharpie marker.
RELATED STORY: Protestors converge on Phoenix voting center
The controversy is centered in Maricopa County, where voters claimed they were targeted at their polling centers for supporting Trump and given Sharpies to fill in their ballots.
RELATED STORY: Magic markers cause controversy at Maricopa County polls
In Arizona, hundreds of Trump supporters and some armed gathered outside a phoenix election center saying the election was stolen from the president.
Protesters were outside the center, looking to keep the count going as the race tightens.
Comments