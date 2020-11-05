Tensions rise as protesters crowd outside of Phoenix ballot-counting facility

News

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered outside an election center stating the election was stolen from the president.

Arizona election officials are debunking Trump supporters' claim that their ballots were voided because they were filled out with a Sharpie marker.

The controversy is centered in Maricopa County, where voters claimed they were targeted at their polling centers for supporting Trump and given Sharpies to fill in their ballots.

Protesters were outside the center, looking to keep the count going as the race tightens.