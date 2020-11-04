Magic markers cause controversy at Maricopa County polls

Arizona Politics

#Sharpiegate spurs investigation and consternation - Erica Stapleton reports from Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A scandal involving Sharpies is shaping up on social media, and it targets a practice at some Phoenix-area polling places.

In what's come to be known as #Sharpiegate, social media posts suggests ballots marked with the popular permanent markers are being rejected. Posts also indicate the ballots rejected are almost exclusively from voters supporting President Donald Trump.

Workers at some Maricopa County polling places did provide voters with the markers. However, Arizona election officials say the use of a Sharpie has no impact on the way machines perform tabulation. They assure the public they tested various pens before the election.

In addition, they say if there was an issue with Sharpie-marked ballots, there's a process in place to prevent ballots from being cancelled out.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is investigating the claims raised on social media.