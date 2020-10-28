How to get McDonald’s new pastries for free

News

McDonald's added three new pastries to their breakfast menu on Wednesday. McCafe bakery new pastries include the apple fritter, blueberry muffin, and cinnamon roll.

McDonald's is giving away one of the new items free with a purchase of a hot or iced coffee on orders placed through its app. The promotion runs from November 3 through November 9 and is valid once per day at any time.

The sweets are available all day.

The new pastries are the first bakery items added to McDonald's core menu in over eight years.