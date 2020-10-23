SDSU-IV to add new programs in 2021

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State University Imperial Valley has more degree options to choose from.

Starting this fall semester, the university is adding a full time, four year liberal studies degree program.

Freshmen and transfer students have until December 4 to apply for admission for fall 2021 at SDSU Imperial Valley and other CSU campuses.

Liberal studies is popular with students studying for elementary and middle school teaching careers.

A psychology and criminal justice degree were added to the campus.

SDSU Imperial Valley Dean Gregorio Ponce said, "We want students to have the opportunity to attend and earn a four-year degree, or a graduate degree, at a top-tier university without having to leave the Valley."

Ponce adds, “To grow our local economy, we must raise the community’s college-educated percentages. SDSU Imperial Valley can be an important part of the solution. “