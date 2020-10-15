YUHSD seniors scheduled to take ACT test amid COVID-19

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Seniors from all Yuma Union High School District schools are scheduled to take the test Tuesday, October 20.

The ACT test makes up for the Spring 2020 test session that was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Only students testing will be on their respective campuses that day. Freshmen, sophomores, and juniors will continue with their assignments remotely.

YUHSD says students testing are required to have waivers on file.

Other things to keep in mind:

Students testing will begin school at the regularly scheduled start time and will be dismissed at the regular time.

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch will be available.

Transportation will be provided at their regular times and locations.

If you have any questions, contact the student's respective school for more information.